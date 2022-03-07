WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington Police will ask for a new $900,000 property and evidence building at Monday’s City Council meeting, according to the agenda.

Washington Police Chief Mike McCoy said the current evidence unit is housed in an old fire department building that is shared with the public works department.

“The building we have now is pretty safe and pretty secure, but not the kind of standards we’d like to have,” McCoy said. “We’re lacking the necessary things to have what we feel is a totally secure, totally safe for not only the evidence but also for employees. We have some problems with air conditioning and heating and some water problems. The building is old. We don’t want to take the chance on losing any evidence, so we’ve put in for a new building.”

The sheriff said the new facility would be equipped with a drive-thru for officers to drop off evidence and a barcoding system to eliminate handwritten reports. Proper evidence storage is very important, he emphasized.

“We want to make it secure for the taking of evidence and the securing of evidence. It benefits the community because you don’t want any evidence tainted. If something happens with the evidence where something gets moldy … it could throw the case right out,” he said.

Evidence collected by the police department is shared with State’s Attorneys for trials. Illinois requires police departments to hold on to evidence forever, McCoy said.

“What we need to do is be sure everything is secure, and it’s in the same condition we take it to court in and present to the state’s attorney, as it is when we took it from that person or property scene,” said McCoy.

McCoy said they are asking city council for the money, but it is more of a backup plan. He said they are working to secure grants to fund the project.