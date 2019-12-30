Washington Police chief doesn’t expect legalized weed to be an issue

WASHINGTON, Ill.– With recreational marijuana set to be legalized in just over 24 hours, time is up for local law enforcement to decide how they want to enforce it.

Washington Police Chief Mike McCoy says police are most concerned with the driving aspect of legalized weed. McCoy says marijuana will be treated like alcohol and if there is suspicion of someone driving high, they’ll have to take a blood test.

The current law states that starting Wednesday, an individual can possess and use up to 30 grams of marijuana in a private home.

If you’re in public or on a public road or sidewalk, the weed must be in an odorless container.

McCoy also says he doesn’t expect legalized weed to be an issue for his department until people use the recreational weed outside the legal parameters.

The Washington Police Department will count on its current staff to enforce the laws and won’t be making any significant changes.

“We don’t have any marijuana police. We’re just going to keep it the same as its always been. We’re not looking for any big changes in the law,” McCoy said.

McCoy also said he expects the state to hand down more regulations on enforcing the fall-out of legalized recreational marijuana.