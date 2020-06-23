Washington Police Chief says the death of a local man being investigated as a homicide

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Authorities in Washington believe the man found behind Washington Plaza in a drainage ditch Wednesday morning was the victim of a homicide.

34-year-old Kyle McMurtrey of Washington was found dead about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Washington Police Chief Mike McCoy said they have several people they believe were involved in his death, but they are still looking for more information.

This case remains under investigation by the Washington Police Department, the Illinois State Police CSI Unit, and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.

Tom Maloney, of Maloney Service and Supply Co. says Kyle was an employee at his business.

“Kyle McMurtrey was an employee of Maloney Service & Supply Co. He was a hard worker, was never late, nor missed a day of work. He was loved by all that worked with him. We learned of Kyle’s passing this morning. He will be greatly missed. We are praying for Kyle’s family and loved ones,” Maloney said.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Stay Connected