WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Washington Police Department is asking the public for help locating two missing teens Monday.

According to a Facebook post, 14-year-old Chloe Blackwell and 14-year-old Taylor Duncan were last seen on Friday.

It is believed that the two girls might be together in Peoria.

Blackwell was last seen wearing black and plaid pajama pants, and Duncan was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Washington police at 309-444-2313