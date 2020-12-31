Washington Police threaten to turn hazardous hoops into snowplows

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — With the chances of snow increasing, Washington Police want to make sure streets are clear for snowplows.

Washington Police posted on Facebook Tuesday, threatening to confiscate basketball hoops on public roadways and melt them into plow blades.

In the post, Washington police warn that some basketball hoops “on or darn close to the street are a hazard for plow drivers and other motorists.”

WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates said that Washington residents could potentially expect snowfall that would require snowplows Friday, So residents with Basketball hoops on or near a public roadway should be sure to move them a safe distance away.