WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A drug to prevent overdoses is now more easily available in the City of Washington.

According to a Washington police Facebook post, a box of Narcan naloxone will be available for pickup in the Washington Police Department Lobby 24/7.

“No questions, no ID, no hassle,” The post states.

The Narcan was made available by the Tazewell County Health Department and Trillium Place.

According to information on the Tazewell County Health Department’s website, Naloxone is safe and effective and has no risk of abuse.