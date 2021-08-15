Washington R/C Flyers hosts annual open house

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Washington R/C Flyers hosted the annual open house Saturday, Aug. 15.

Club members flew radio-controlled aircraft, much like how drone cameras are flown.

The club operates out of a field with a small airstrip, where they have operated for more than two decades. The land was recently bought by the owners of the Tres Rojas Winery, but they still allowed the club to keep their operations for free.

At the event, members brought their sport and scale models to put on display. Some brought “foamies,” lighter styrofoam planes that do not require the user to build the toy.

Flyers took turns using their radio device to fly their planes.

“It has a value like any other sport,” said club president Marshall Logue. “If it’s something you love- you like the flight. Like the plane behind me, I never tire of the art of flying, and the beauty of it. Just the idea and seeing a plane in the air is wonderful.”

Logue said new members are always welcome. More information can be found on their Facebook page.