WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Washington Santa Parade returned this year with a new sweet-treat station for the local community.

Cocoa and Cookies with Santa is a new attraction for Washington, letting kids meet with Santa with a cup of hot chocolate and cookies before he embarks on the Santa Parade held every year.

For Brian Tibbs, the Executive Director for the Washington Park District, it’s another way to get the local community excited for the holidays.

“This is a brand new event for us, and we’d just thought it’d be a great thing to bring out the community out to have a kick-out to the holiday season,” said Tibbs.

He continued, “We’ve never really had a unique Christmas special event. So we came up with this idea and hope to continue it next year.”

15 local businesses sponsored and decorated Christmas trees in support of the event.