Washington School District proposing half day plan; nothing official

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — As the calendar creeps closer to the beginning of school, area school districts are putting in place their plans for the school year.

Washington School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Kyle Freeman, said things change daily and that no plan is yet set in stone.

Currently, the district is proposing a plan in which students at Washington Community High School will go to school for a half day, five days a week, on a rotating basis. They would attend four block classes each day then leave after four hours.

“For example, day one might be first hour through fourth hour and then Tuesday might be home room through seventh hour, so we have two four block days,” Freeman said.

Morning students will attend classes from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then the other half of students will attend classes from noon to 3 p.m. Freeman said this is being done to cut down on contact between students.

“We’re doing all of that to decrease the number of kids in the school, to decrease class sizes so we can social distance within the class size,” Freeman said. “With guidance being what it is, if you’re inside the school right now you’re required to have a mask on and so that’ll be all part of this.”

Under the plan, students will be split up by their bus routes, allowing families to stay on the same schedule. Freeman said this also helps cut down on the wear and tear of buses.

“[The plan] allows us to utilize our buses more efficiently, so we’re not running double routes, we’re running the same routes we normally would,” Freeman said.

Freeman said sanitizing items in the school will be done frequently and in the hour of having no students in the building, cleaning will ramp up.

“The big ticket items we’ll hit multiple times throughout the day, all the frequently touched areas,” Freeman said. “That gives us a one hour break in between 11 and noon where we can hit some of the extras; hit door knobs, hit stair rails. Hit those things that are frequently touched.”

The superintendent also said regulations are changing daily and even sometimes hourly. He wants parents to stay patient with the district as they work to finalize their plans.

“This is something that’s never happened before in education to this degree. There’s nobody we can go to and say hey you have experience in this. It’s just not out there,” Freeman said. “If we just stay in this together, I think we’ll get though it as best we can.”

Freeman also said some form of remote learning will also be offered to parents this fall, but they are still working out those details.

“We know there are going be kids that have medical conditions that really shouldn’t be here and we know we’ll be working with them already,” Freeman said. “We’re just trying to work through what this [plan] might look like and what works well for our school and our students.”

Freeman said no plans are finalized due to the regulations changing daily. He also said parents will receive a survey later this week.