Washington school shooting threat leads to juvenile arrest Tuesday

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A juvenile from Peoria has been arrested Tuesday for sending a direct threat to Washington Community High School students on Sunday.

Washington police said the juvenile was charged with falsely making a terrorist threat, which is a class I felony.

The threat circulated on Facebook late Sunday night, Oct. 24. Washington Police Chief Mike McCoy said as soon as police were notified, he met with city and school leaders to plan ahead for potential violence.

That plan stationed police officers at Washington Community High School Monday, along with District 50 and 51 schools.

