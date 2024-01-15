WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Washington Community High School (WCHS) District #308 announced that they will be having an e-learning day on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

According to a WCHS Facebook post, students should not report to school. There will be no practices, activities, or games before noon on Tuesday. Coaches and advisors will share information on schedule changes.

Students will return to school on Wednesday, Jan. 17. More information on remote learning is available here.

Washington Grade School #52 will also be closed on Jan. 16. Students will have a Connected Learning day.

According to a Washington Grade School Facebook post, students will have to complete learning day 2 tasks to get attendance credit.

Parents can reach out to their child’s teacher for more info. The status of after-school activities is expected to be shared tomorrow.