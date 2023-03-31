UPDATE (10:26 a.m.) — Morton Schools will also be closing early due to anticipated severe weather.

According to a Facebook update, schools will be dismissed about 90 minutes early.

Elementary schools will be dismissed at 1 p.m. and Junior High and High schools will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington District 50 schools will be closing early ahead of expected severe weather Friday.

According to an update from Superintendent Chad Allaman, Beverly Manor School will dismiss at 1:15 p.m. and John L. Hensey School will let out at 1:45 p.m.

Allaman stated that they normally would not consider an early dismissal, but the schools decided this would be best for the community.

” We have a large number of families who are planning to travel this evening, the forecast is calling for some very severe weather conditions, and there are many members of our community expressing their anxiety tied to their experiences during the 2013 tornado,” Allaman stated. “Though we normally would not consider an early dismissal for this type of event, today is unique and the four local school districts are in agreement that this decision will best serve the needs of our community.”

All employees will be free to leave after students clear the buildings.

All afternoon activities are also canceled due to the early dismissal.