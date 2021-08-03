Washington seeking donors to plant 200 trees to celebrate its 200th birthday

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Washington is embarking on an arboreous initiative to celebrate its bicentennial anniversary.

Brian Tibbs, Executive Director at the Washington Park District, said the city has a goal of planting 200 trees by 2025 to commemorate 200 years.

“Trees will be planted on various public spaces throughout town. Mostly parks, some city property, potentially along our trails and potentially at the cemetery, so really in public spaces so they can be enjoyed forever,” he said.

Tibbs said there are eight tree options to choose from, [and] each $200 tree comes with an 8×8 stone showcasing the bicentennial logo and a 16-character message.

“It’s just a nice way to do your part, [and] help us replant trees that unfortunately we’ve lost over the years, [but also] leave a legacy on our community,” he said.