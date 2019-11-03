Breaking News
Washington shops host holiday open house, people find holiday spirit

WASHINGTON, Ill. — With the holidays right around the corner, people and shops in Washington are getting into the giving spirit.

If you bring in a canned good item to a shop to benefit Washington Helps Its People (WHIP), you’ll be entered into a gift basket drawings.

Specialty shops are also starting their holiday hours, opening Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

A special mailbox is also out for the season outside of The Blacksmith.

Letters for Santa can be dropped off, and with a return address listed, will receive a response.

“I’m excited for Christmas because I like Christmas and I get lots of presents,” said six-year-old Jillian Grebner about the upcoming holiday.

With plenty of time to get those letters sent, it never hurts to start writing early.

