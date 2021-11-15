Washington softball coach hopes to spread thanks through meals

WASHINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — Lifting others up one meal at a time and teaching the importance of giving back is what one softball coach is hoping to accomplish this holiday season.

“I felt like in my heart, it’s only right I give back to the community for what they’ve done for my brother and my family,” said Fries.

Couri Fries, the head coach of 309 Elite softball said the Washington community was always there during his little brothers fight against cancer. Together, friends, family, and even strangers donated more than $20,000 towards bills.

“Their prayers and their support have kept my brother alive,” said Fries.

15-year-old Chance Mason was diagnosed with leukemia in October 2020.

“I remember when he first got diagnosed, and he was going through the motions, losing his hair, and everything, and he said, ‘I have to do it, man.’ He goes, ‘I got so many people rooting for me,’ and that for me was like boom, I have to do something,” said Fries.

This holiday season, Fries hopes to donate meals to those in need with his girls by his side.

“We’ve actually raised enough money to where we can provide five families with full meals. This is our first year with 309 softball, and I wanted to show these girls the importance of giving back,” said Fries.

Fries said he hopes they can donate more meals.

More information on how to help the cause can be found by visiting the 309 Elite softball page on Facebook.