BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Starting Sunday, March 28 at 6 p.m., W. Washington St. will be closed at the intersection of N. Morris Ave. for sewer work.

Officials said the intersection is expected to reopen once the work is finished, but they did not give a specific date for when that will be.

Those looking for more information on the closing can call Colleen Winterland, the superintendent of streets and sewers for Bloomington Public Works, at (309)-434-2225 or email publicworks@cityblm.org.