PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students from Central Intermediate School in Washington filled up a truck with donations for the Salvation Army.

From clothing and toys to cleaning items and hygiene supplies, the students collected thousands of items for families in need.

Joelle Youngman, eighth grade math teacher at Central Intermediate School, said students learn it’s often better to give than receive.

“It shows the kids that idea of giving and thinking of someone besides themselves, and sometimes as kids that’s hard to do, so they start to see the bigger world around them and understand there is a need,” she said. “I think they love the idea of giving and thinking about somebody is benefitting from something they went out and shopped for, and they were a part of helping somebody else in need.”

Youngman said they have partnered with the Salvation Army to adopt families in need for more than 20 years.