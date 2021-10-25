Washington students return to school after shooting threat

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — An alarming Facebook post circulated on social media late Sunday night.

“A young lady got a text message from a person that said, ‘please don’t go to school tomorrow because I like you and I don’t want you to get hurt because we are planning on shooting up the school,’” said McCoy.

Washington Police Chief Mike McCoy said as soon as police were notified, he met with city and school leaders.

“We talked late last night with Dr. Freeman Dr. Sander with the school and the mayor and I. The deputy and I came up with a plan and acted that plan this morning,” said McCoy.

The plan stationed police officers at Washington Community High School, along with District 50 and 51 schools.

“We took care of all the schools in Washington and then after they got in we concentrated on the high school,” said McCoy.

He said right now they are working with the FBI and Homeland security to find who was responsible for sending this information.

“Obviously this is something we take very seriously. It’s a threat, and we are not going to just dismiss it,” McCoy said.

He said there will be a police presence at schools until more information is released.

Those with any information regarding the incident are encouraged to call the Washington Police Department.