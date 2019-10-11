Washington students spend the day volunteering across Peoria

PEORIA, Ill — Some Washington students are helping to brighten the day for other kids.

It’s a story that’s making us Central Illinois proud. More than 300 Washington Gifted Middle School students spent the day volunteering at Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum.

The groups cleaned toys and equipment for the kids who enjoy the children’s museum. One of the students enjoys making a difference.

“If I didn’t have anyone else helping me, it would be really hard, I wouldn’t be able to finish all of those blocks in like two hours all by myself,” said Fatma Serir, 6th grade student.

Groups also volunteered at the Peoria Zoo and many other locations.