Washington tornado seventh anniversary, neighbor finds a silver lining

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington neighbors found a silver lining in watching the Abraham Lincoln statue assembly on the seventh anniversary of the Washington tornado.

On Nov. 17, 2013, an E-F4 tornado ripped through Washington, flattening more than 1,100 properties and killing three.

“It was very gut-wrenching and heartbreaking to just see the devastation that was left,” Washington resident Jane Hlavach said.

She said despite remembering how helpless the community felt, seeing a historical figure standing more than 30 feet fall will brighten the community.

“You have these up and down feelings because I am just so glad to see Abraham Lincoln going up and I just want something positive. So, it’s exciting,” she said.

The decision for Abraham Lincoln to go up on the city’s anniversary was a coincidence.

Mayor Gary Manier said the Lincoln statue gives the community a chance to look forward. You can see the statue at the fire station at N. Wilmor Rd and W. Jefferson St.