Washington tornado seventh anniversary, neighbor finds a silver lining

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington neighbors found a silver lining in watching the Abraham Lincoln statue assembly on the seventh anniversary of the Washington tornado.

On Nov. 17, 2013, an E-F4 tornado ripped through Washington, flattening more than 1,100 properties and killing three.

“It was very gut-wrenching and heartbreaking to just see the devastation that was left,” Washington resident Jane Hlavach said.

She said despite remembering how helpless the community felt, seeing a historical figure standing more than 30 feet fall will brighten the community.

“You have these up and down feelings because I am just so glad to see Abraham Lincoln going up and I just want something positive. So, it’s exciting,” she said.

The decision for Abraham Lincoln to go up on the city’s anniversary was a coincidence.

Mayor Gary Manier said the Lincoln statue gives the community a chance to look forward. You can see the statue at the fire station at N. Wilmor Rd and W. Jefferson St.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News