Washington water tower out of service; residents asked to limit water usage

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials asked residents to limit their extra water usage while the Water Treatment Plant’s water tower is going through maintenance.

Officials said the maintenance on the water tower is expected to last the entire month of July, though the weather may delay the project. The tower will be getting sandblasted, a light power washing, and a fresh coat of paint.

An official statement on the city’s Facebook said water production and demand will be monitored during the maintenance period. The statement said restrictions on water usage could be enforced “if usage becomes too high”.

Kevin Schone, the Washington Public Works Director, confirmed that the project was supposed to begin in May, but after finding three baby hawks nestled at the top of the tower, they told the contractor Seven Brothers to wait until the baby hawks were able to fly away. Baby hawks typically take 40-45 days to be able to fly. The city checked on the hawks during that time using a drone.

Once the birds were no longer there in mid-June, Schone said the contractor was given permission to begin operations.

