Washington woman competes for ‘The Greatest Baker’ title

A Washington woman is putting her baking skills to the test to gain national fame.

Dianna Wara is now competing for the title of ‘The Greatest Baker’

This baking showdown is featured in the magazine, ‘Bake From Scratch.’

Wara says she loves baking and hopes to influence others with her recipes.

“Every day I’m baking something, I usually post them on Facebook so people can see what I’m up to. You know, it’s not so much the money, the spread in the magazine is great exposure. But just getting that title of the greatest baker, that would be awesome,” said Wara.

The contest allows one vote per person, every 24 hours. Round two comes to an end November 12th at 11:00 PM.

Each round more people are eliminated.

Here is the link to vote for Dianna Wara.