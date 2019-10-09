Breaking News
9 local men charged with attempted enticement of child to engage in sexual activity

Washington woman dies after morning crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, Ill. — A Tazewell County woman is dead after a Wednesday morning car crash.

Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley said a car and semi collided on McClugage Road just north of the intersection with Spring Creek Road in Washington. The driver of the semi-truck and the driver of the car were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Emergency Medical Service personnel began life-saving efforts upon their arrival, but the passenger in the vehicle, 74-year-old Linda A. Bedwell of Washington, was pronounced deceased at 10:06 a.m. An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday.

The case remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.

The semi driver’s condition is unknown.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story