Washington woman dies after morning crash

WASHINGTON, Ill. — A Tazewell County woman is dead after a Wednesday morning car crash.

Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley said a car and semi collided on McClugage Road just north of the intersection with Spring Creek Road in Washington. The driver of the semi-truck and the driver of the car were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Emergency Medical Service personnel began life-saving efforts upon their arrival, but the passenger in the vehicle, 74-year-old Linda A. Bedwell of Washington, was pronounced deceased at 10:06 a.m. An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday.

The case remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.

The semi driver’s condition is unknown.