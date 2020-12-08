Washington woman makes lasagnas for families in need in her community

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington woman is helping others through her cooking.

Kim Peterson said she’s a “Lasagna Mama” and cooks lasagna meals with her daughter Sadie for local families in need.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help, everybody needs it at one time or another and there’s always people willing to help,” said Peterson.

She said participating in a national organiziation started during the COVID-19 pandemic called Lasagna Love.

Peterson said she got involved a few weeks ago and delivered her first two meals last week.

“Naturally, it just makes you feel really good. You know you’re helping somebody and feeding them and food insecurity is a thing. Whether we like it or not in the community, it’s there,” said Peterson.

She thinks making and delivering lasagnas is a way to make a difference for people in your town.

“You know your meal is going to someone in your community or a community that’s close and everybody needs fed and it’s just a great way to share the kindness and spread the kindness in your own community,” said Peterson.

People can get involved in Lasagna Love by donating to purchase ingredients for meals, nominating a friend in need, or requesting a meal. Peterson said lasagnas can be made for anyone who’s been impacted by COVID-19 emotionally or financially.