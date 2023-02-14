PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington, Illinois, woman was sentenced to 44 months in federal prison Tuesday.

According to a press release, 40-year-old Kirstin Sue Jackson was sentenced for making false statements during the purchase of a firearm

Jackson bought a pistol from Pekin Gun and Sporting Goods in May 2021. She falsely wrote during the purchase that the weapon was for herself when she was actually buying the gun for her 18-year-old son Eric Jackson, who could not legally buy or possess the gun.

The gun was later used in a shooting on July 4, 2021, in Peoria. The shooting led to the death of 21-year-old Michael Johnson.

The homicide investigation led to the arrest of Eric Johnson. During a search of his home and car, officers found the pistol purchased by Kirstin Jackson, as well as cannabis, several thousand dollars cash, two boxes of 9mm ammunition, a silver handgun magazine, and a 50-round drum-style magazine loaded with 33 rounds of ammunition.

A search of Eric’s phone showed that Kirstin was aware that her son was involved in illegal activities. A message she sent to her son stated, “Please. Do not let me get my [FOID] card taken or my name on someone’s body.”

Kirstin Jackson admitted that she lied on the form to buy the gun for her son. She said that Eric had paid for it, and she purchased it because he was in a “risky situation” and need protection.

She also admitted to buying the ammunition.

“I don’t believe you intended this harm to occur to another person,” Judge James E. Shadid said, “but you have to be sentenced for your conduct which set in motion the chain of events where a gun was used on a certain night, and at a certain location, where a death resulted and others were shot – all foreseeable consequences of the purchase of this gun for your son.”

Kirstin Jackson was indicted in September 2021. Upon release from imprisonment, Jackson will serve a three-year term of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Peoria Police Department.