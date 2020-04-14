Washington city leaders work to fill budget gap

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington City Council’s proposed 2020-2021 budget totals more than 24 million dollars in expenditures.

City leaders said that is over 5 million more dollars that the city is expected to make in revenue. The city’s core services like sanitary sewer, public safety and water account for nearly 83% of their expenses.

The issue is that sales and us tax make-up the largest source of Washington’s money needed to fund the 2020-2021 budget. Now that businesses are closed and there are less sales being made less revenue is coming in.

During a Zoom council meeting Monday, one member said the projected revenue will decrease $161,000 dollars in light of the COVID-19 uncertainty and concern. Adding, revenues were cut flat with no increase projected from the estimated fiscal year 2019-2020 revenues.

While city leaders have to cover expenses totaling $24,614,158 the next fiscal year they only anticipate bringing in $19,130,239.