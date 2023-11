PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A busy Peoria intersection is now reopened after several bales of corn stalks blocked traffic Monday morning.

Details are sparse but it appears the bales fell off a vehicle shortly after 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and University Street.

Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department said no accidents were reported. The intersection was closed for about an hour, according the city/county 911 dispatch center.