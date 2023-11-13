PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch the President of Bradley University, Stephen Standifird, discuss recently proposed job cuts.

On Nov. 6, Bradley released a letter that the university is considering cutting up to 17 programs and 68 faculty jobs.

The proposed changes are a result of a review by the Senate-elected faculty review committee, the provost, and the deans.

Some of the programs at risk of being cut include Business Law, Public Health Education and Family Life Science.

A final decision on the cuts is expected before the end of the fall semester.