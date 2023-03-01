UPDATE (1:12 a.m.) UAW and Caterpillar have reached a tentative agreement before contract expiration. Per the UAW website and the Caterpillar website, Members at four locals in Illinois and Pennsylvania will review the tentative agreement and vote at upcoming ratification meetings.

No details will be publicly released.

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– WMBD/WYZZ was on scene at the CAT building as the contract for the United Auto Workers is set to expire at midnight on March 1.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED