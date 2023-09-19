PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– The Chicago Bears’ Offensive Lineman Lucas Patrick recently took a break from football and made a virtual visit to Central Illinois.

As part of the Chicago Bears and PNC Bank program ‘Homeroom Huddle’, preschoolers at Tazewell Head Start in Pekin were able to visit with Patrick and take part in a virtual reading session with the athlete.

Homerun Huddle is a literacy program that hopes to fuel a passion for reading in youths. Since 2018, they have visited over 100 preschool classrooms around Illinois.

PNC also distributed gift cards to teachers, allowing to purchase up to $250 of essential class supplies.