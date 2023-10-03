SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza’s office is holding an awards ceremony to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month on Tuesday.

According to a news release from Mendoza’s office, they will be celebrating six for their contributions to the community.

Among those awarded are Eastern Illinois University Chief of Police Marisol Vargas Gamboa, Owners of Café Santa Rosa Marta and Heber Vidal, and Mayor of the City of Arcola Jesus Garza.

Café Santa Rosa owners employ 25 harvesters on their farm in Colombia. The profits from the coffee shop go towards their employees’ wages and health care clinics.

The shop recently announced it will be moving from its Junction City in Peoria to the Betty Jayne Center in Peoria Heights.