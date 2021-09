PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 15 to 34, according to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

This year's campaign by the Lifeline network and its partners is called #BETHE1TO, with five action steps people can take to prevent suicide: Ask, Be There, Keep Them Safe, Help Them Connect, and Follow Up.