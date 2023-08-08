The Illinois Democrat is speaking today at Carle Health Methodist Hospital to discuss nationwide shortage of life-saving drugs for cancer patients.

In June, Durbin urged the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to use its authority to immediately address the ongoing shortage as it threatens the lives of patients nationwide.

The senator will also discuss federal funding he secured for Methodist to address youth mental health. Durbin will be joined by leaders from Carle Health to discuss efforts to help patients and address widespread problems with the drug and medical supply chain.