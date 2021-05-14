WATCH: Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy named 20th president of Illinois State University

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University (ISU) is hosting a press conference introducing Larry Dietz’s replacement, Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy as the 20th president of the university.

Kinzy is the first female president of ISU. More than 60 people from the campus community helped in the search for the new president.

“Dr. Kinzy rose to the top of a deep, diverse, and talented pool of candidates, and we are thrilled she will be the next president of Illinois State University,” said Board Chair Julie Annette Jones.

“She is a forward-thinking leader who is personally committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as University and community engagement. As we welcome Dr. Kinzy to campus, I also want to thank the great many students, faculty, staff, and alumni who participated in the search process, along with our University support and WittKieffer consultants. Throughout the search process, Illinois State’s shared governance model once again displayed its steadfast integrity and effectiveness.” Julie Annette Jones, Board Chair

Dietz announced his retirement in November 2020.

The board voted unanimously to approve Kinzy to the position.