PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Funding is coming to Bradley University.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) was at Bradley University Tuesday to announce $850,000 in federal funding to support “state-of-the-art training and education to nursing students.”

The funding, which Durbin secured in the Fiscal Year 2022 Omnibus appropriations bill, will allow Bradley University to install a new High-Fidelity Multi-Patient Nursing Simulation Lab and implement a workforce development program for local Peoria public high school students, according to a press release.

Watch the full press release below: