WATCH: Family stands outside Methodist hospital to show support

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One family is making sure their loved one know he isn’t forgotten.

Since April 1, no visitors have been allowed at Methodist Health System hospitals due to the safety of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. This new policy is forcing families to get creative to stay in communication with their hospitalized family members.

Cathy Scales and her family dropped off her husband May 1 for shortness breath, not realizing they would go five days communicating to Gilbert Crow Scales through the hospital’s window. Scales and her granddaughter, Adriana Mendoza said they thought it would cheer everyone up if they made posters and waved outside the hospital window every day just before Gilbert went to bed.

“It’s been really difficult because we can’t go up to see him because of the COVID-19, and we all understand that,” Cathy said. “So that’s why we are here, just to say hello and tell him that we love him. Just to let him know we are still thinking of him. We want him to know we just didn’t dump him in the emergency room and leave him.”

Mendoza said she misses her grandfather and wishes she could physically show her love while he is ill, but she knows social distancing is not only keeping Glibert safe but the entire hospital.

“It’s just harder to not have him here. I know personally he cries on the phone all the time saying, ‘I miss you guys,’ and we do miss him too but it’s just better that we are both safe than sorry,” Mendoza said.

The family said Gilbert did not test positive for COVID-19. It was determined he had pneumonia. He’s been hospitalized for five days, but the family is hopeful he will fully recover and will be released from the hospital by the end of the week.