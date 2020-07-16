WATCH: Heavy downpour of rain impacts several areas across Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Chris Repper from Germantown Hills sent WMBD this video of Fairoaks Road. It shows flash flood waters streaming from his driveway down the street, into his yard. As you can see the street is completely covered in water.

Right by Bradley’s campus in Peoria, the intersection of University and Columbia Terrace flooded this evening. Police officers blocked traffic off around 6:00 p.m., but multiple cars could still be seen going through the waters. The road was completely covered.

At the same time, just down the road past Bradley, more flooding. This was a look at Richard Allen and RB Garrett in Peoria. There were multiple cars that were caught in floodwaters. First responders performed several car rescues to get people to safety. Our crew on the scene witnessed a group of people pushing a car out of the river.

In west Peoria at Dry Run Creek. The water was raging under Farmington Road. You can see the water was high and moving quickly. Luckily the creek didn’t flow onto the street.

Just down the street, right by Crusen’s, Farmington Road was affected by flood water around 6:00 p.m.

As you can see, cars still drove by with no problem.

The Peoria fire department was also sent to Ronald and Glen. Around 5:30 p.m. firefighters were called to a car submerged. When crews arrived they were able to get people out of the car.

No one was injured but the car sustained water damage.

Over in East Peoria, the heavy rain produced strong currents in the levee. Water levels rose, almost meeting the roadway. The fast current easily swept heavy logs and tree branches downstream.

