PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) and officials with the Peoria Park District will announce the development of a “state-of-the-art” skating loop at Peoria’s Lakeview Park.

In the 2 p.m. conference outside of Lakeview Recreation Center Wednesday, Gordon-Booth and the officials will share more in-depth details about the grant funding that will go toward the skate loop project, as well as other ways state funding will support Peoria-area recreation which includes pathway improvements to Donovan Park.