BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– As the hot weather continues, swimmers at the Limestone Township are staying cool by being cool.

Watch a montage of all the gnarliest dives off the Limestone diving board. The assistant manager of Limestone Township Pool, Aoife Dwyer, is reminding Central Illinois that it is one of the best ways to avoid the heat at a low cost.

“We have a slide and a diving board. The slide is hose water. So regularly it’s not the most convenient, getting out of the pool and then into the freezing cold water, but this week it is big,” said Dwyer.

Admission is only $5, more information can be found here.