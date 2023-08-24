PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Our very own Kurt Pegler spoke this afternoon at Barracks Hospitality Group Banquet Center & Catering about “A Day in the Life of a Sports Director”.

He spoke at a Rotary Club of Peoria-North meeting and talked about his nearly 4 decade career in sports media and answered questions from the crowd. Pegler talked about what a typical work day looks like for him.

He also recalled memories of covering the 1991 Peoria Rivermen championship team and when the Michael Jordan-led Bulls visited Peoria before their record-breaking 1995-96 season. Pegler also spoke about the changes he’s seen in news media throughout his career.

Pegler has been at WMBD since 1987 after he graduated from Illinois State University.