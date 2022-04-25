PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) will join public safety leaders for a press
conference inside the Peoria Police Department to give an update on legislative efforts in Springfield this session and how they will impact the Peoria area directly.
In attendance will be:
- State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth
- Peoria Mayor Rita Ali
- Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria
- Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell
- State Sen. David Koehler
- Peoria Friendship House President and CEO Marcellus Sommerville
- Center for Prevention and Abuse CEO Carol Merna
- Art Inc. Assistant Director Jonathon Romain
- Peoria County Chair Andrew Rand
- Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat
- Board of Education President Gregory Wilson
- County board members, city council members, law enforcement, and other advocates