WATCH: ‘I hope they feel loved, supported and appreciated,’ neighbors gather on Zoom to thank essential workers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Nearly 100 people joined a local man’s zoom call to thank essential workers from a social distance.

Peter Kobak of Peoria created a weekly Zoom that usually has between 15 and 20 people joining to give gratitude. Koback said Sunday marked six weeks of giving thanks.

“I hope they feel loved, supported, and appreciated by their neighbors. Whether you’re a healthcare worker, sanitation worker, grocery store employee, public servant, or anyone who works in public right now, your work is so valuable. You are the helpers and heroes that keep the rest of us going. You are not forgotten,” Kobak said.

A frequent joiner, Andre Allen, said it’s important to thank those who are on the front lines.

“The pandemic has demonstrated how truly we all connected and dependent on each other regardless of our societal differences. My hope is that we continue this positive momentum of appreciating our essential workers through fair wages, positive work environments, and access to healthcare,” Allen said.

Bernice Gordon-Young, a psychotherapist at OSF said she feels honored that her community is coming together.

“As an essential worker, the zoom videos are a deposit into the mental toolkit for all of us. Feeling appreciated goes a long way! In fact, it strengthens the moral fabric of our society,” Gordon-Young said.

Kobak gives thanks via Zoom every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and people can join by going to bit.ly/peoriaweek7. Kobak said future weeks might look different, but as long as the stay-at-home order is in place, he said he will keep finding ways to show his gratitude.

