SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police (ISP) held a press conference to provide an update into the investigation of a state trooper who was shot last week.

On Oct. 24, Trooper Dakotah Chapman-Green stopped 37-year-old Cristobal Santana in Springfield. During the traffic stop, Santana allegedly fired ten shots at Trooper Chapman-Green.

Chapman-Green was struck multiple times, he was shot in both legs and suffered facial fractures, a skull fracture, and a brain bleed after he was hit with the gun. He currently remains in the hospital.

Santana ran from the scene, and was taken into custody on Oct. 25. He was taken to the hospital due to injuries sustained during his apprehension.

“By the Grace of God, Trooper Chapman-Green survived this brutal attack,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Police officers across the state take an oath to protect the lives of Illinois citizens and too often that means facing diabolical, hateful, vicious evil that no innocent human being should ever have to face. We live in a free country, but there is no freedom without the law, there is no law without law enforcement, and there is no law enforcement without brave souls like Trooper Chapman-Green and those standing here with me today willing to do this noble, but dangerous work.”

The Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office filed two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm to a police officer, one count of aggravated battery to a police officer, and one count aggravated unlawful use of a weapon against Santana on Friday.

This incident remains under investigation.