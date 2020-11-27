WATCH: 133rd Santa Claus Parade

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Check out the 133rd Annual Santa Claus Parade right here on WMBD!
The Santa Claus Parade is the longest continuous running holiday parade in the country.
Latest Headlines
- Illinois surpasses 700,000 COVID-19 cases, 12,000 deaths as state reports 7,574 new cases, 66 deaths
- Workers worldwide hold ‘Make Amazon Pay’ protests on Black Friday
- Second stimulus checks: Here’s how Biden might try to boost the economy
- Here’s what is coming to Netflix – and what’s leaving – in December
- Is your Amazon Black Friday purchase a good deal? This tool will tell you if the price has been lower