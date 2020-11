EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The show must go on and in East Peoria, it is.

The 36th annual Parade of Lights began at 5:45 p.m. and featured a 70-foot-long float of the famous Clydesdale horse team pulling a delivery wagon, a 95-foot-long smoke-spewing Chinese dragon, and more.

Those attending in-person were asked to social distance accordingly.