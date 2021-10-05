WATCH: Air guard members celebrate new fire station opening at Peoria airport

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 182nd Airlift Wing is set to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning to highlight the newly constructed fire station at General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport.

The fire station will be operated by the 182nd Airlift Wing’s Fire Department and will serve the military base and the General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport. The department will also deploy statewide and across the world to support the missions of the Illinois Air National Guard and the U.S. Air Force.

The nearly 18,000 square foot facility houses eight emergency response vehicles, four support trailers, 27 state firefighters, 33 Air National Guardsmen, and a host of state-of-the-art equipment.

Construction of the $7.9 million station started in 2019 and finished in August.

Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) and Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) will be in attendance.