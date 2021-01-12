WATCH: Allegiant announces nonstop service from Peoria to two destinations with one-way fares

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday morning, commercial airline Allegiant announced service from General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport to two new cities: Sarasota, FL, and Denver, CO.
A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The company is also offering one-way fares on the new route starting at $49 to celebrate the announcement.
