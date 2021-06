BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders with the Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal (CIRA) announced a new flight at the airport.

Bloomington Normal Airport Authority Executive Director Carl Olson said starting Aug. 12, Frontier Airlines is offering nonstop flights to Las Vegas, NV twice a week.

They are also offering free travel for children 14 and under on select flights with the purchase of a Discount Den member fare.

