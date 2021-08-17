Duckworth highlights importance of Illinois Air National Guard’s 182nd Airlift Wing

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) is set to meet with officials from the Illinois Air National Guard’s 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria and hold a press conference to discuss the provision she secured in the committee-passed Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to establish a minimum total aircraft inventory of 292 C-130s.

Later, Duckworth will host a press conference with U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL), Jon Ossoff (D-GA), and Springfield-area infrastructure leaders to highlight the ways the recently-passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will improve the lives of Illinois families, create jobs across the country, and expand access to clean drinking winter and safe wastewater systems.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL), and Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali will also be in attendance.