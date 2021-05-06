WATCH: Durbin speaks with Normal mayor regarding infrastructure

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin will hold a news conference with Mayor Chris Koos to discuss the need to invest in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure as part of President Biden’s American Jobs Plan (AJP).

With Rivian’s EV manufacturing facility, cutting-edge battery research at Argonne National Laboratory, and a statewide push for charging stations, Illinois is well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the AJP.

The AJP proposes a $174 billion investment in EVs, including new tax incentives to buy American-made EVs and a grant program for state and local governments and the private sector to build 500,000 charging stations by 2030.